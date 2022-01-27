Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)?

Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 33%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Organogenesis Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Organogenesis Holdings is:

33% = US$62m ÷ US$189m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.33 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Organogenesis Holdings' Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

First thing first, we like that Organogenesis Holdings has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Organogenesis Holdings' considerable five year net income growth of 48% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Organogenesis Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 22% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqCM:ORGO Past Earnings Growth January 27th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is ORGO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ORGO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Organogenesis Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Organogenesis Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Organogenesis Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

