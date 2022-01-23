Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Heritage-Crystal Clean's (NASDAQ:HCCI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Heritage-Crystal Clean's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Heritage-Crystal Clean is:

15% = US$48m ÷ US$323m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Heritage-Crystal Clean's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Heritage-Crystal Clean's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Heritage-Crystal Clean was able to see a decent growth of 13% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Heritage-Crystal Clean's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 10% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:HCCI Past Earnings Growth January 23rd 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is HCCI worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HCCI is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Heritage-Crystal Clean Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Heritage-Crystal Clean doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Heritage-Crystal Clean's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

