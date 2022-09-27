Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)?

With its stock down 13% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Genie Energy's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Genie Energy is:

46% = US$71m ÷ US$153m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.46.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Genie Energy's Earnings Growth And 46% ROE

To begin with, Genie Energy has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 8.9% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 58% net income growth seen by Genie Energy over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Genie Energy's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 6.5%.

NYSE:GNE Past Earnings Growth September 27th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Genie Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Genie Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 53% (implying that it keeps only 47% of profits) for Genie Energy suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Genie Energy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Genie Energy's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Genie Energy and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.