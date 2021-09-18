Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)?

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.0%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Emergent BioSolutions' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Emergent BioSolutions is:

19% = US$299m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Emergent BioSolutions' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Emergent BioSolutions' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 19%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 34% seen over the past five years by Emergent BioSolutions. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Emergent BioSolutions' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

NYSE:EBS Past Earnings Growth September 18th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Emergent BioSolutions fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Emergent BioSolutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Emergent BioSolutions' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

