Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Build-A-Bear Workshop's (NYSE:BBW) recent performance, when its stock has declined 21% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Build-A-Bear Workshop is:

53% = US$50m ÷ US$94m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.53 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Build-A-Bear Workshop's Earnings Growth And 53% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Build-A-Bear Workshop has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 30% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Build-A-Bear Workshop's considerable five year net income growth of 43% was to be expected.

We then compared Build-A-Bear Workshop's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 31% in the same period.

NYSE:BBW Past Earnings Growth September 28th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Build-A-Bear Workshop fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Build-A-Bear Workshop Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Build-A-Bear Workshop doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Build-A-Bear Workshop's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Build-A-Bear Workshop visit our risks dashboard for free.

