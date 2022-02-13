Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)?

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 23%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Academy Sports and Outdoors' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Academy Sports and Outdoors is:

45% = US$621m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.45 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Academy Sports and Outdoors' Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Academy Sports and Outdoors has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 31% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Academy Sports and Outdoors' considerable five year net income growth of 58% was to be expected.

We then compared Academy Sports and Outdoors' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 18% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:ASO Past Earnings Growth February 13th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Academy Sports and Outdoors fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Academy Sports and Outdoors Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Academy Sports and Outdoors doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Academy Sports and Outdoors' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

