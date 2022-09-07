Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)?

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) has had a rough month with its share price down 5.1%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Utah Medical Products' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Utah Medical Products is:

15% = US$16m ÷ US$107m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Utah Medical Products' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Utah Medical Products' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Yet, Utah Medical Products has posted measly growth of 3.2% over the past five years. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Utah Medical Products' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 20% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:UTMD Past Earnings Growth September 7th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Utah Medical Products fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Utah Medical Products Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 30% (or a retention ratio of 70% over the past three years, Utah Medical Products has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Utah Medical Products has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Utah Medical Products has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth.

