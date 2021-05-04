Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)?

With its stock down 3.4% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Sturm Ruger's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sturm Ruger is:

34% = US$90m ÷ US$265m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.34 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Sturm Ruger's Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Sturm Ruger has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 24% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Sturm Ruger's net income shrunk at a rate of 9.4% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared Sturm Ruger's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 7.0% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NYSE:RGR Past Earnings Growth May 4th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is RGR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RGR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Sturm Ruger Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 39% (where it is retaining 61% of its profits), Sturm Ruger has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Sturm Ruger has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Sturm Ruger certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Sturm Ruger.

