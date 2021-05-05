Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)?

With its stock down 9.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Sage Therapeutics' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sage Therapeutics is:

29% = US$606m ÷ US$2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.29 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Sage Therapeutics' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

First thing first, we like that Sage Therapeutics has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 15% which is quite remarkable. As you might expect, the 16% net income decline reported by Sage Therapeutics doesn't bode well with us. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

However, when we compared Sage Therapeutics' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 15% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NasdaqGM:SAGE Past Earnings Growth May 5th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Sage Therapeutics''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Sage Therapeutics Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Sage Therapeutics certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. In addition, latest analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

