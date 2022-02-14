Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)?

With its stock down 6.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Phillips Edison's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Phillips Edison is:

0.7% = US$17m ÷ US$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Phillips Edison's Earnings Growth And 0.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Phillips Edison's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.8%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, the moderate 12% net income growth seen by Phillips Edison over the past five years is definitely a positive. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Phillips Edison's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.3%.

NasdaqGS:PECO Past Earnings Growth February 14th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is PECO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PECO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Phillips Edison Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Phillips Edison has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 50% (or a retention ratio of 50%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

While Phillips Edison has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 52% of its profits over the next three years. However, Phillips Edison's ROE is predicted to rise to 1.5% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Phillips Edison has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

