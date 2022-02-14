Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)?

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.9%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Paychex's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Paychex is:

41% = US$1.3b ÷ US$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.41.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Paychex's Earnings Growth And 41% ROE

First thing first, we like that Paychex has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Paychex was able to see a decent net income growth of 7.8% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Paychex's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 17% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:PAYX Past Earnings Growth February 14th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is PAYX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Paychex Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Paychex has a three-year median payout ratio of 80% (which means it retains 20% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Paychex is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 75%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 42%.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Paychex certainly does have some positive factors to consider. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

