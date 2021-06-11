Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)?

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.1%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Norfolk Southern's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Norfolk Southern is:

16% = US$2.3b ÷ US$15b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Norfolk Southern's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Norfolk Southern seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 13%. Despite this, Norfolk Southern's five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 2.3%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Norfolk Southern's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 3.9% in the same period.

NYSE:NSC Past Earnings Growth June 11th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Norfolk Southern's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Norfolk Southern Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 33% (implying that the company retains the remaining 67% of its income), Norfolk Southern's earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Norfolk Southern has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 33%. Regardless, the future ROE for Norfolk Southern is predicted to rise to 21% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Norfolk Southern has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

