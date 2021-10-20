Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at New Oriental Education & Technology Group's (NYSE:EDU) recent performance, when its stock has declined 62% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study New Oriental Education & Technology Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for New Oriental Education & Technology Group is:

4.6% = US$230m ÷ US$5.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group's Earnings Growth And 4.6% ROE

On the face of it, New Oriental Education & Technology Group's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 9.4% either. New Oriental Education & Technology Group was still able to see a decent net income growth of 11% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared New Oriental Education & Technology Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 16% in the same period.

NYSE:EDU Past Earnings Growth October 20th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about New Oriental Education & Technology Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that New Oriental Education & Technology Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that New Oriental Education & Technology Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

