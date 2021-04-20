Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Horace Mann Educators' (NYSE:HMN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.6% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Horace Mann Educators' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Horace Mann Educators is:

7.4% = US$133m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Horace Mann Educators' Earnings Growth And 7.4% ROE

At first glance, Horace Mann Educators' ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.0%. Even so, Horace Mann Educators has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 10%. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Horace Mann Educators' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 5.4% in the same period.

NYSE:HMN Past Earnings Growth April 20th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is HMN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Horace Mann Educators Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Horace Mann Educators has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 36% (or a retention ratio of 64%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, Horace Mann Educators has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 42% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, Horace Mann Educators' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 8.1% for future ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like Horace Mann Educators has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

