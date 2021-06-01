Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Heartland Express' (NASDAQ:HTLD) recent performance, when its stock has declined 2.4% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Heartland Express' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Heartland Express is:

9.9% = US$71m ÷ US$722m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Heartland Express' Earnings Growth And 9.9% ROE

On the face of it, Heartland Express' ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 13% either. Thus, the low net income growth of 3.9% seen by Heartland Express over the past five years could probably be the result of the low ROE.

As a next step, we compared Heartland Express' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 3.9% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:HTLD Past Earnings Growth June 1st 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Heartland Express''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Heartland Express Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Heartland Express' low three-year median payout ratio of 9.0% (or a retention ratio of 91%) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this fact. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Heartland Express has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 8.3% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Heartland Express' future ROE will be 11% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Heartland Express certainly does have some positive factors to consider. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



