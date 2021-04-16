Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)?

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) has had a rough month with its share price down 12%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Fanhua's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fanhua is:

14% = CN¥276m ÷ CN¥2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Fanhua's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Fanhua's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Fanhua's meagre five year net income growth average of 4.2%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Fanhua's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 5.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is FANH worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FANH is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Fanhua Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Fanhua has a three-year median payout ratio of 75% (implying that it keeps only 25% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Moreover, Fanhua has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 60%. However, Fanhua's ROE is predicted to rise to 25% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Fanhua has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

