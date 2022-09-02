Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)?

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) has had a rough week with its share price down 7.7%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Ethan Allen Interiors' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ethan Allen Interiors is:

25% = US$103m ÷ US$407m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.25 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ethan Allen Interiors' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ethan Allen Interiors has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 22% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 21% net income growth seen by Ethan Allen Interiors over the last five years is not surprising.

As a next step, we compared Ethan Allen Interiors' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 27% in the same period.

NYSE:ETD Past Earnings Growth September 2nd 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is ETD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ETD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Ethan Allen Interiors Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 67% (implying that it keeps only 33% of profits) for Ethan Allen Interiors suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Ethan Allen Interiors is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Ethan Allen Interiors certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

