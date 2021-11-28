Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)?

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Electronic Arts' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Electronic Arts is:

10.0% = US$785m ÷ US$7.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Electronic Arts' Earnings Growth And 10.0% ROE

To start with, Electronic Arts' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Despite the modest returns, Electronic Arts' five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 4.8%. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Electronic Arts' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 26% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:EA Past Earnings Growth November 28th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is EA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Electronic Arts Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 17% (implying that the company retains the remaining 83% of its income) suggests that Electronic Arts is retaining most of its profits. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, Electronic Arts started paying a dividend only recently. So it looks like the management must have perceived that shareholders favor dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 7.6% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 20% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Electronic Arts has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

