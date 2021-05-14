Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at AeroVironment's (NASDAQ:AVAV) recent performance, when its stock has declined 24% over the past three months. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study AeroVironment's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AeroVironment is:

5.7% = US$30m ÷ US$525m (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

AeroVironment's Earnings Growth And 5.7% ROE

At first glance, AeroVironment's ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 8.7%. Despite this, surprisingly, AeroVironment saw an exceptional 24% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared AeroVironment's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 19%.

NasdaqGS:AVAV Past Earnings Growth May 14th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is AVAV worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AVAV is currently mispriced by the market.

Is AeroVironment Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that AeroVironment certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

