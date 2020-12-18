Declining LTL Tonnage Hurts Old Dominion (ODFL) Amid Low Debt

We recently issued an updated report on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL.

The sluggish freight environment is a major concern for the company. As an evidence, LTL tonnage declined 4.4% in 2019 from 2018 levels. The metric declined 4.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2020. The adversity is due to lower volumes on account of soft freight demand. LTL shipments slipped 7.8% in the first nine months of 2020.

Effect of coronavirus on second-quarter results were more severe than the first. In the third quarter too, LTL service revenues were weak. Revenues in the segment declined 5.1% in the first nine months of 2020. With the health peril still very much present, the company's fourth-quarter results may be adversely impacted too.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's efforts to reduce debt levels are quite encouraging. The company's total debt was around $250 million in 2008. This has been lowered to $99.9 million at the end of third-quarter 2020.

Additionally, the company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter stood at $626 million, way above the current maturities of long-term debt figure of $45 million, implying that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Old Dominion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX, Landstar System, Inc. LSTR and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Landstar and Knight-Swift carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 12.6%, respectively.

