The Declaration of Monetary Independence (DoMI), which made an impressive debut at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami Beach, will once again be on display at Bitcoin 2023. The 9-foot by 12-foot document made a massive impact on attendees at the previous conference, with thousands of Bitcoin enthusiasts adding their signatures to the piece of art. DoMI is essentially a 21st-century version of the Declaration of Independence, with 27 reasons listed on why fiat currency is an unfair and broken monetary system controlled by governments that favors the wealthiest and most privileged. The second half of the document lists 29 reasons why Bitcoin is the fairest and most egalitarian monetary system ever conceived and implemented.

At Bitcoin 2022, DoMI was displayed at the entrance of the Nakamoto Stage, where it attracted the attention of everyone who entered. The signing got off to a slow start, but after one of the original authors of the document signed it, hundreds of attendees started to add their own signatures to the piece of art. Over the course of the three-day conference, thousands of people signed the document, making it resemble activist street art upon a replica of the original Declaration of Independence.

As Bitcoin 2023 approaches, Bitcoin enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the re-emergence of DoMI. The document will once again be displayed prominently at the conference, this time on a 10-foot by 8-foot document with a “Tick toc next block” background in the Lightning Food Court, reminding everyone of the need to separate money from the state and to promote Bitcoin as the fairest and most egalitarian monetary system. Attendees can expect the same enthusiasm and excitement that characterized the signing of DoMI at the previous conference, with many people eager to add their signatures to this historic document.

DoMI is a reminder that Bitcoin is more than just a digital currency; it represents a fundamental shift in the way we think about money and the role of government in its creation and regulation. As Bitcoin continues to gain wider acceptance and adoption, DoMI will serve as a testament to the power of decentralization and the need for a fairer and more just monetary system.

