Deckers Trends Show DTC, Global Demand and Premium Pricing Strength

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK is leaning on faster direct-to-consumer sales, broader international demand and disciplined full-price selling to improve the quality of its growth.



These trends matter because they support brand control and pricing power at a time when tariffs, freight and operating expenses remain pressure points. HOKA and UGG are still the center of the story, but the channels and geographies behind their growth are changing.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Deckers Outdoor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Deckers Outdoor Corporation Quote

Deckers’ DTC Mix Is Reshaping Its Economics

Direct-to-consumer revenues increased 13% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 to $352.8 million, far ahead of the 2.2% wholesale gain. Comparable direct-to-consumer sales rose 6.8%, showing that growth was not limited to new store or digital expansion.



A larger direct-to-consumer mix gives Deckers more control over product presentation, consumer engagement and inventory allocation. It also improves channel mix, a factor that helped gross margin in the quarter as the company maintained a premium full-price marketplace.

DECK’s Global Growth Outpaces Its Home Market

International revenues rose 8.4% to $502.1 million, outpacing domestic growth of 3.2% to $517.4 million. That gap shows how overseas markets are becoming a larger part of the company’s long-term runway.



HOKA’s direct-to-consumer business posted solid growth across Europe, China and Japan, while UGG’s international performance was led by Asia. Nike, Inc. NKE remains a global athletic footwear competitor, and On Holding AG ONON is another performance-footwear name competing for running consumers. Deckers’ global push gives it more reach, but also adds exposure to foreign currency, trade policy and geopolitical risks.

Deckers Preserves Scarcity and Full-Price Demand

Inventories declined 5% year over year to $807.6 million at the end of June, even as revenues increased. That cleaner position supports Deckers’ pull-based model and helps avoid unnecessary promotional pressure.



Gross margin expanded 60 basis points to 56.4%. The gain reflected favorable channel and product mix, full-price selling, foreign exchange benefits and better closeout management, partly offset by tariff headwinds. Scarcity and tighter distribution help preserve brand heat, which is critical for premium footwear and apparel brands.

DECK Expands HOKA Into More Wearing Occasions

HOKA is broadening beyond its core running base into trail, lifestyle and premium performance products. The brand generated first-quarter sales growth of 7.7% to $703.5 million, with demand spread across Clifton, Bondi, Speedgoat, Mach, Mafate and Skyward.



The launch of Clifton Pro also supports clearer product architecture. Deckers is using Glide to identify smooth, cushioned products and Fly for faster, responsive models. That structure can help shoppers understand the assortment while allowing HOKA to reach more wearing occasions and increase closet share.

Deckers Turns UGG Into a Year-Round Platform

UGG revenues increased 4.9% to $278 million, supported by progress in sneakers, sandals, clogs, apparel and men’s products. The shift reduces reliance on classic cold-weather footwear and helps the brand remain relevant outside the fall and winter periods.



The Lowmel family, Golden collection and seasonal silhouettes supported demand. Men’s products accounted for the largest portion of incremental UGG revenue in the quarter, reflecting traction in all-gender franchises as well as newer products designed for male consumers.



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Deckers’ Scores Favor Its Growth Trends

The bottom line is that Deckers’ strongest trends are tied to better revenue quality, not only higher revenues. Faster direct-to-consumer growth, international expansion and full-price demand can support margins, but tariffs, elevated investments and global volatility remain offsets.



DECK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), along with a Growth Score of A and VGM Score of A. Those scores are favorable signals for investors focused on earnings-revision strength and growth characteristics over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The stock also has a Value Score of B and Momentum Score of B. Those grades are supportive, though not uniformly exceptional. Combined with the longer-term Neutral view, the setup points to selective upside potential while still requiring execution on product innovation, channel discipline and cost control.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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