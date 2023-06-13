Decker's Teva In Deal With Misa Hylton

(RTTNews) - Apparel company Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), announced on Tuesday that its unit Teva is collaborating with fashion architect, Misa Hylton and the capsule collection will be exclusively available on Macy's, Macys.com and Teva.com starting June 13.

The collaboration will deliver a unique take on two fashion-forward Teva sandal silhouettes: the Flatform Universal and Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator.

Misa Hylton is a renowned fashion icon who is known for creating legendary moments in music and fashion for iconic hip hop and R&B artists. The limited-edition Flatform Universal priced at $80 features straps based on graphic sketches and the Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator priced at $135 is accented in peach blossom tones.

In premarket activity, shares of Deckers are trading at $505 up 0.82% or $4.11 and shares of Macy's are trading at $16.15 up 0.25% or $0.04 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.