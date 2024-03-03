Deckers Shares Reveal Rare Inflow Signal

Deckers Outdoor Stock Reveals Strong Demand

FXEmpire.com -

Institutional volumes reveal plenty. Since mid-2022, DECK has seen 2 discrete inflow triggers. We believe this to be strong institutional support.

Each green bar signals unusually large volumes in DECK shares, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of discretionary names are under accumulation right now. But there’s a powerful fundamental backdrop going on with Deckers specifically.

Deckers Outdoor Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support coupled with a healthy fundamental backdrop makes this company worth investigating. As you can see, DECK has had positive sales & EPS growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+19.5%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+26.4%)

Source: FactSet

EPS is estimated to ramp higher this year by +11.7%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. Deckers is a very profitable company.

Here’s why this matters.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

Deckers Outdoor has been showcased as a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report numerous times. The blue bars below note when DECK was a top pick…cutting through the noise.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit…the superstars. Money flows often reveal tomorrow’s leaders…today.

Deckers Outdoor Price Prediction

The Deckers rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in DECK at the time of publication.

If you are a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) or are a serious investor, take your investing to the next level, learn more about the MAPsignals process here.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.