Deckers' Q1 Earnings Preview: Is DECK Ready to Surprise Wall Street?

As Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK prepares to unveil its first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings on July 23, before the opening bell, investors are eager to see if the company can beat market expectations.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1,017 million, implying 5.4% growth from the prior year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings has remained stable over the past 30 days at 88 cents a share and suggests a 5.4% decrease from the year-ago period.



DECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Deckers’ bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 18.5%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Says About DECK’s Q1 Earnings

As investors prepare for Deckers' first-quarter results, the question looms regarding an earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Deckers this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Deckers has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Deckers Outdoor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Deckers Outdoor Corporation Quote

Key Factors to Observe Ahead of Deckers' Q1 Earnings

Deckers’ first-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by continued momentum at HOKA, where consumer demand remained healthy across both performance and lifestyle categories. Management highlighted the brand's robust innovation pipeline, supported by recently introduced road and trail running products, continued expansion of key footwear franchises and growing brand awareness. The company also pointed to encouraging wholesale order trends, healthy full-price sell-through and a disciplined marketplace strategy. These factors are likely to have helped sustain revenue growth while reinforcing HOKA’s ability to attract new consumers across global markets.



Another likely driver is the ongoing strength of the UGG brand, which has evolved beyond its traditional winter focus into a broader year-round lifestyle franchise. Management emphasized continued consumer engagement across newer footwear categories, including sneakers, sandals and clogs, while also expanding its appeal among male shoppers. The company’s strategy of refreshing iconic franchises with new silhouettes and extending successful product franchises has strengthened brand relevance across multiple seasons. These initiatives, combined with balanced execution across wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, are likely to have supported first-quarter sales.



Deckers’ disciplined marketplace execution and continued investment in long-term brand building are also likely to have a positive influence during the quarter. The company has remained focused on carefully managing inventory and expanding consumer engagement through marketing, digital capabilities and selective retail expansion. Management also highlighted ongoing investments in product innovation, technology and customer acquisition, alongside a strategy of measured international expansion and targeted wholesale partnerships. These initiatives are designed to strengthen brand equity rather than pursue short-term volume, positioning the company to capture sustainable demand while preserving its premium pricing strategy.



On the downside, profitability in the first quarter is likely to have been pressured by several temporary and structural cost headwinds despite healthy demand. Management had cautioned that the quarter would include elevated marketing spending to support brand initiatives, higher operating costs associated with hiring, and ongoing investments in technology and retail expansion. Gross margin is also likely to have faced pressure from higher tariffs.

DECK Stock Price Performance

Deckers, which competes with NIKE, Inc. NKE and Crocs, Inc. CROX, has fallen 3.4% over the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 2.5%. While shares of Crocs have risen 28.6%, those of NIKE have declined 4.8%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Does DECK Present a Strong Case for Value Investing?

Deckers’ valuation remains discounted relative to the industry. The stock currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 13.52, below the industry average of 14.45. DECK is also trading below its own 12-month median P/E of 14.89, suggesting that the stock remains attractively valued relative to the industry and its recent historical range.



Deckers is trading at a discount to NIKE (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 23.61) but at a premium to Crocs (9.50).





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Words on Deckers

Deckers enters its first-quarter earnings release on solid operational footing, supported by continued strength across its HOKA and UGG brands, disciplined marketplace execution and sustained investments in long-term growth initiatives. However, higher tariffs and increased spending on marketing, technology and retail expansion are likely to have weighed on profitability during the quarter. While the company's favorable Zacks Rank reflects confidence in its long-term fundamentals, the Earnings ESP does not point to a clear earnings surprise this time. Given Deckers' strong brand momentum, attractive valuation and proven execution, current investors may consider holding their positions, while prospective investors may look to accumulate the stock on any post-earnings development with a long-term investment horizon.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.