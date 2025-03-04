Deckers Outdoor's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DECK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Deckers Outdoor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $295,093, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $809,532.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $200.0 for Deckers Outdoor, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Deckers Outdoor stands at 457.31, with a total volume reaching 8,629.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Deckers Outdoor, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Deckers Outdoor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DECK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.6 $5.5 $5.6 $200.00 $140.0K 533 250 DECK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $6.6 $5.9 $6.3 $135.00 $126.0K 1.4K 203 DECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.9 $14.8 $14.9 $130.00 $92.2K 36 2 DECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.2 $6.2 $6.2 $135.00 $87.4K 13 191 DECK PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $66.3 $57.7 $64.0 $195.00 $76.8K 57 0

About Deckers Outdoor

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2024, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 52% and 42% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships, but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 178 company-operated stores. It generated 67% of its fiscal 2024 sales in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Deckers Outdoor, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Deckers Outdoor's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 2,412,980, the DECK's price is down by -0.97%, now at $135.91. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days. Expert Opinions on Deckers Outdoor

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $215.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

