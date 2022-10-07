Deckers Outdoor's (NYSE:DECK) 39% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) shares for the last five years, while they gained 417%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 26% over the last quarter.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Deckers Outdoor managed to grow its earnings per share at 89% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 39% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Dive deeper into Deckers Outdoor's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Deckers Outdoor's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Deckers Outdoor shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 9.5% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 19%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 39% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Deckers Outdoor better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Deckers Outdoor you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

