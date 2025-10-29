Deckers Outdoor (XTRA:DO2) Price Target Decreased by 74.84% to 97.68

The average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor (XTRA:DO2) has been revised to 97,68 € / share. This is a decrease of 74.84% from the prior estimate of 388,24 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 69,92 € to a high of 140,90 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.73% from the latest reported closing price of 74,72 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DO2 is 0.17%, an increase of 16.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 165,907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 5,224K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,674K shares , representing an increase of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DO2 by 14.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,802K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,806K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DO2 by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,428K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DO2 by 15.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,308K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,217K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DO2 by 16.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,658K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,787K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DO2 by 16.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.