Deckers Outdoor sees FY25 EPS at $5.15-$5.25, consensus $5.35

Sees FY25 revenue view to $4.8B, consensus $4.82B.
- Deckers Outdoor reports Q2 EPS $1.59, consensus $1.24
- Deckers Outdoor reports Q2 gross margin 55.9% vs. 53.4% last year
- Deckers Brands options imply 7.0% move in share price post-earnings
