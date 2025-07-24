Markets
Deckers Outdoor Reports Q1 Profit

July 24, 2025 — 05:58 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Thursday reported an increased profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

The first quarter ended on June 30, 2025, reported a net income of $139.203 million or $0.93 per share, an increase from $115.625 million or $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year.

Net sales for the three months were $964.538 million, an increase from $825.347 million in the period last year.

Deckers Brands' profit growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 was driven by strong sales from HOKA and UGG, which together made up 95 percent of total revenue, robust wholesale demand with a 26.7 percent increase, and a 49.7 percent surge in international sales that offset domestic softness.

Despite a slight dip in gross margin, the company improved operating income through tight cost control.

Thursday, DECK closed at $104.94, down 2.91%, and rose to $106.73 in after-hours trading, up 1.71% on the NYSE.

