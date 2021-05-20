Markets
DECK

Deckers Outdoor Q4 Results Beat Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) gained over 6% in after hours trading Thursday after the footwear retailer's profit and revenues for the fourth quarter trumped Wall Street estimates.

Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $33.5 million or $1.18 per share, up from $16.1 million or $0.57 per share last year.

Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 49.7% to $561.2 million from $374.9 million last year. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 47.9%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.64 per share on revenues of $437.09 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company expects earnings of $14.05 to $14.65 per share on sales of $2.950 billion to $3.000 billion. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $14.50 per share on revenues of $2.70 billion.

DECK closed Thursday's trading at $311.22, down $11.94 or 3.69%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $18.78 or 6.03%, in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DECK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular