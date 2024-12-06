News & Insights

Stocks

Deckers Outdoor price target raised to $225 from $195 at Baird

December 06, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the firm’s price target on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to $225 from $195 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm noted the company hosted a sell-side product-focused meeting with senior executives and brand leaders. The focus was not short term, but overall sensed a continued bullish tone related to the business, and the company highlighted key opportunities spanning innovation, international, and DTC.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DECK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DECK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.