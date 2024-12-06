Deckers Outdoor price target raised to $225 from $195 at Baird

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the firm’s price target on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to $225 from $195 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm noted the company hosted a sell-side product-focused meeting with senior executives and brand leaders. The focus was not short term, but overall sensed a continued bullish tone related to the business, and the company highlighted key opportunities spanning innovation, international, and DTC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.