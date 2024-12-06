Deckers Outdoor price target raised to $225 from $195 at Baird

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the firm’s price target on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to $225 from $195 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm noted the company hosted a sell-side product-focused meeting with senior executives and brand leaders. The focus was not short term, but overall sensed a continued bullish tone related to the business, and the company highlighted key opportunities spanning innovation, international, and DTC.
