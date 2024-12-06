Deckers Outdoor price target raised to $213 from $190 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to $213 from $190 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm came away from FFANY Market Week showcases encouraged by initiatives including distribution management, customer acquisition, and prioritized innovation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Anticipation at HOKA continues to build around overhauled Bondi and Clifton model launches, with franchises on display at the Deckers-hosted event, the firm says.
