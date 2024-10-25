Deckers Outdoor price target raised to $185 from $178 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to $185 from $178 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said it was another excellent quarter relative to expectations and guidance.

