Deckers Outdoor jumps 11% to $169.29 after Q2 earnings beat

16:43 EDT Deckers Outdoor (DECK) jumps 11% to $169.29 after Q2 earnings beat
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DECK:
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rises 10% on Strong Financial Results
- Deckers Outdoor sees FY25 EPS at $5.15-$5.25, consensus $5.35
- Deckers Outdoor reports Q2 EPS $1.59, consensus $1.24
- Deckers Outdoor reports Q2 gross margin 55.9% vs. 53.4% last year
- Deckers Brands options imply 7.0% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.