DECKERS OUTDOOR Earnings Preview: Recent $DECK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DECKERS OUTDOOR ($DECK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,022,069,365 and earnings of $0.60 per share.
DECKERS OUTDOOR Insider Trading Activity
DECKERS OUTDOOR insiders have traded $DECK stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID POWERS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $9,601,718.
- CAROTI STEFANO (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,274 shares for an estimated $5,609,795.
- THOMAS GARCIA (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $3,155,040
- MARCO ELLERKER (President, Global Marketplace) sold 5,667 shares for an estimated $992,858
- BONITA C. STEWART sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $838,935
- ANNE SPANGENBERG (President, Fashion Lifestyle) sold 3,882 shares for an estimated $723,721
- MAHA SALEH IBRAHIM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $100,583.
DECKERS OUTDOOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of DECKERS OUTDOOR stock to their portfolio, and 511 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 1,625,641 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,762,920
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,327,472 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,424,644
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,108,516 shares (+1998.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,943,173
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 954,438 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,715,712
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 789,459 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,269,410
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 699,297 shares (+3229.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,188,397
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 627,918 shares (+4770.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,207,511
DECKERS OUTDOOR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DECK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
DECKERS OUTDOOR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DECK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $267.0 on 01/10/2025
- Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $226.0 on 12/05/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
