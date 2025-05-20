DECKERS OUTDOOR Earnings Preview: Recent $DECK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DECKERS OUTDOOR ($DECK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,022,069,365 and earnings of $0.60 per share.

DECKERS OUTDOOR Insider Trading Activity

DECKERS OUTDOOR insiders have traded $DECK stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID POWERS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $9,601,718 .

. CAROTI STEFANO (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,274 shares for an estimated $5,609,795 .

. THOMAS GARCIA (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $3,155,040

MARCO ELLERKER (President, Global Marketplace) sold 5,667 shares for an estimated $992,858

BONITA C. STEWART sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $838,935

ANNE SPANGENBERG (President, Fashion Lifestyle) sold 3,882 shares for an estimated $723,721

MAHA SALEH IBRAHIM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $100,583.

DECKERS OUTDOOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of DECKERS OUTDOOR stock to their portfolio, and 511 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DECKERS OUTDOOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DECK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

DECKERS OUTDOOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DECK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $267.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $226.0 on 12/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

