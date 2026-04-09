Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Deckers (DECK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Deckers is one of 186 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DECK has moved about 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 1.9% on average. This shows that Deckers is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kura Sushi (KRUS). The stock is up 14.7% year-to-date.

In Kura Sushi's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 27.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deckers belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.7% so far this year, so DECK is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Kura Sushi belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #182. The industry has moved +3.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Deckers and Kura Sushi. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.