Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Deckers (DECK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Deckers is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DECK has returned about 75.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 29%. As we can see, Deckers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Sprouts Farmers (SFM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 221.1%.

For Sprouts Farmers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deckers belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 34.3% so far this year, so DECK is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Sprouts Farmers belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #29. The industry has moved +84.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deckers and Sprouts Farmers as they could maintain their solid performance.

