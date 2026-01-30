Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.04, changing hands as high as $115.72 per share. Deckers Outdoor Corp. shares are currently trading up about 15.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DECK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DECK's low point in its 52 week range is $78.91 per share, with $198.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.72. The DECK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.