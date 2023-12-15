Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Price Target Increased by 8.44% to 704.20

The average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) has been revised to 704.20 / share. This is an increase of 8.44% from the prior estimate of 649.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 to a high of 932.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from the latest reported closing price of 697.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.36%, a decrease of 9.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 29,385K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 817K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 2.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 813K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 0.05% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 735K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 679K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 0.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Background Information

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

