Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Price Target Increased by 15.63% to 625.26

The average one-year price target for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) has been revised to 625.26 / share. This is an increase of 15.63% from the prior estimate of 540.72 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 494.90 to a high of 787.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.00% from the latest reported closing price of 543.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deckers Outdoor. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 11.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DECK is 0.42%, an increase of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 30,115K shares. The put/call ratio of DECK is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 817K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 5.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 813K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 7.24% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 735K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 6.56% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 690K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 9.37% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 597K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DECK by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

