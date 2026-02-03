Is Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Deckers (DECK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Deckers is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 193 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DECK has moved about 12.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 6.1% on average. As we can see, Deckers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Dollar General (DG) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.1%.

The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deckers belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.3% so far this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dollar General belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +7.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Deckers and Dollar General as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

