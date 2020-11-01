Deckers Outdoor Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

A week ago, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Deckers Outdoor delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$624m, some 12% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$3.58, an impressive 33% ahead of forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Deckers Outdoor after the latest results. NYSE:DECK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Deckers Outdoor's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$2.28b in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 2.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decrease 2.5% to US$10.84 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.18b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.88 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Deckers Outdoor 14% to US$298on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Deckers Outdoor analyst has a price target of US$310 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$240. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Deckers Outdoor's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Deckers Outdoor's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.6%, compared to a historical growth rate of 4.1% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 10% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Deckers Outdoor.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Deckers Outdoor following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Deckers Outdoor going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Deckers Outdoor , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

