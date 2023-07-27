Deckers Outdoor Corp Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $63.55 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $44.85 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $675 million from $614 million last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $63.55 Mln. vs. $44.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.41 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.22 -Revenue (Q1): $675 Mln vs. $614 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.75-$22.25 Full year revenue guidance: $3.980 Bln

