Deckers Outdoor Corp Reveals Advance In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $242.3 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $178.5 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $1.311 billion from $1.092 billion last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.25 Full year revenue guidance: Approx. $4.8 Bln

