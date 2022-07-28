Deckers Outdoor Corp Reports Decline In Q1 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $44.85 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $48.12 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $614.46 million from $604.68 million last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $44.85 Mln. vs. $48.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.25 -Revenue (Q1): $614.46 Mln vs. $604.68 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.50 - $18.35 Full year revenue guidance: $3.45 - $3.50 Bln

