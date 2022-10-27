Deckers Outdoor Corp Q2 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) announced a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $101.5 million, or $3.80 per share. This compares with $102.1 million, or $3.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $875.6 million from $721.9 million last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $101.5 Mln. vs. $102.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.80 vs. $3.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.68 -Revenue (Q2): $875.6 Mln vs. $721.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.50 - $18.35 Full year revenue guidance: $3.45-$3.50 bln

