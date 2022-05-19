Deckers Outdoor Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $68.82 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $33.46 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.2% to $736.01 million from $561.19 million last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $68.82 Mln. vs. $33.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.51 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $736.01 Mln vs. $561.19 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.