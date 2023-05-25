Deckers Outdoor Corp Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $91.79 million, or $3.46 per share. This compares with $68.82 million, or $2.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $791.57 million from $736.01 million last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $91.79 Mln. vs. $68.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.46 vs. $2.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.67 -Revenue (Q4): $791.57 Mln vs. $736.01 Mln last year.

