Deckers Outdoor Corp Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $389.9 million, or $15.11 per share. This compares with $278.75 million, or $10.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $1.56 billion from $1.35 billion last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $389.9 Mln. vs. $278.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $15.11 vs. $10.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $11.48 -Revenue (Q3): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.25 to $26.50 Full year revenue guidance: $4.15 billion

